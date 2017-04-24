Sunderland thug attacked ex-girlfriend after ignoring banning order

A thug who attacked his ex girlfriend at her home while banned by court order from approaching her has been jailed.

Stephen McEvoy turned up at his former partner's house in Sunderland on February 15 and started kicking at her door.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the victim allowed him in because she "feared what he would do next"

The 46-year-old, who was the subject of a restraining order to keep him away from the woman, used violence once he got inside.

Prosecutor David Crook told the court: "She describes him grabbing her hair and punching her to the back of the head and near her ear, leaving a slight bump.

"Following that, he threw her to the floor before leaving on foot."

The court heard McEvoy turned up at another house where his ex had gone to visit later that same day.

McEvoy, of Whitehall Terrace, Sunderland, who has previous convictions for violence on women, including offences against the same victim, admitted two breaches of the restraining order, causing criminal damage to the front door and common assault.

Mr Recorder Khan QC sentenced him to 12 months behind bars.

The judge told McEvoy: "She has been the victim of your offending on a number of occasions.

"I do not consider you are necessarily a danger to the public but you clearly have problems in your relationships with women."

The court heard McEvoy has committed repeated offences against the same woman, who he had been in a relationship with for around four years.

The judge added: "This is not the most serious offending of its type but what makes the offending deserving of custody is the repeated nature of it.

"Your convictions in the past for violence against women does you no credit at all."

Jamie Adams, defending , said the couple were "fatally attracted" to each other and the relationship was "destructive, if not explosive".

Mr Adams said the victim had, in the past, continued to see McEvoy, despite the restraining order being in place.

Mr Adams said McEvoy now appreciates that the relationship must end and he wants the future to be different.

Mr Adams added: "He's not a bad man, not an evil criminal, he's a woefully inadequate man."