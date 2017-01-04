Sunderland teenager appears in court charged with Roker Park rape

A teenager accused of raping a woman in a park has appeared in court.
Adam Martin is claimed to have attacked the alleged victim at Roker Park,Sunderland, in November.
The 19-year-old, of Joan Avenue, Ryhope, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court via video link to HMP Durham.
He was not asked to enter a plea to the rape charge he faces but a trial, which could last more than five days, has been listed for May 22.
A further pre-trial hearing will take place on February 3.
Judge Robert Spragg remanded Martin in custody.
The judge told him: "I have fixed a trial date, should one become necessary, as you have not entered any plea yet."
Almost Done!
Registering with Sunderland Echo means you're ok with our terms and conditions.