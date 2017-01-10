Sunderland store thief battered ex-partner

An attacker who left his ex-partner battered and bruised with a broken knuckle after turning up at her home in the early hours has been jailed.

David Harrison woke his ex by whistling outside her window and ordered her to come outside.

Newcastle Crown Court heard during a vicious confrontation in the street, the 24-year-old hurled abuse at his ex before knocking her to the ground with a blow, using his hand which was in a plaster cast.

Prosecutor Kevin Wardlaw told the court: “He then went on to knee her and punch her while she was on the ground as a result of the first blow that was struck.

“He was abusive to her, accusing her of being unfaithful and made uncomplimentary remarks about her.”

Mr Wardlaw said the violence, on September 25 last year, left the woman with swelling and bruising to her face and a fractured knuckle from where she tried to defend herself.

After he attack, Harrison contacted the woman by text, initially to say sorry but then branded her a “grass”.

The victim told police in a statement she was afraid of what would happen if she bumped into Harrison again and said she believes his behaviour towards her was “disgusting”.

Harrison, of Goschen Street, Sunderland, admitted assault.

He also pleaded guilty to theft of over £1,000 worth of perfume from Debenhams store in Sunderland.

The court heard he had visited the city store twice in two consecutive days last September and filled a bag with the fragrances then left without paying.

Judge Robert Spragg sentenced Harrison, who has previous convictions, to 15 months behind bars.

The judge told him: “You punched her with full force in the head and face area, using a plaster cast you had on your hand.

“She fell to the ground, crying.

“You tried to knee her in the face, repeatedly. The blows that connected with her head and face made her feel physically sick.”

The judge said Harrison must stay away from his victim under the terms of a five year restraining order.

The court heard since the offences Harrison has stayed away from trouble and found work.