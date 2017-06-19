Sunderland resident who originally came to UK for holiday is deported back to South Africa 17 years later

A South African tourist who stayed in the UK for 17 years after arriving on a holiday visa has been jailed for using a false identity document.

Cain Khumato arrived in England in 2000 as a tourist, but settled down with a girlfriend and had a child.

It was after the 44-year-old used a false residence permit in 2015 to get a flat and a delivery driver job that an investigation by the authorities revealed he had "overstayed"

Khumato, of Cedarwood Grove, Tunstall, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to possessing an identity document with improper intention and has been jailed for six months.

He has previous convictions for driving offences between 2004 and 2016.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Khumato's child is a British citizen and will remain in the UK with the mother, who was granted leave by the authorities to stay.

Judge Amanda Rippon made a recommendation that Khumato, who has split from the child's mother but remains heavily involved in the family, should be deported.

Judge Rippon told him; "When you attended in 2000 it was to holiday, or so the authorities believed, but you overstayed, which is an understatement.

"You are not, unfortunately, a man of good character. Since arriving in the country you have come before the courts on a number of occasions.

"I am satisfied it is a detriment for you to remain and my recommendation is that you are deported."

The court heard Khumato had previously obtained work without the need for any fake documentation and had not attempted to obtain benefits.

Khumato's status in the UK will now be considered by the Home Office.