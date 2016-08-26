Sunderland pervert caught with indecent child pics on his laptop

A pervert caught with indecent pictures of children on his laptop computer has walked free from court.

Steven Jackson, 29, was previously jailed for six months in 2013 for having an illegal haul of almost 200 images.

In May last year, as a result of his internet activity, officers raided his home and seized his computer.

This time, they found 17 illegal images.

Prosecutor Kevin Wardlaw told Newcastle Crown Court the images were not in the most serious category of their type.

Mr Wardlaw said: "Most were teenagers. They were underage but, in fairness to the defendant, were not particularly young children."

Jackson, of Barclay Street, Sunderland, admitted possessing indecent images.

Mr Recorder Ben Nolan QC sentenced him to nine months imprisonment, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation and alcohol treatment requirements.

Jackson must register as a sex offender for the next ten years.

The judge told him: "With your previous conviction for the same thing, this was a very dangerous thing to do.

"On any view a prison sentence is called for.

"However, I am going to give you the opportunity, via an alcohol treatment programme and a rehabilitation programme, to improve your life and put this behind you.

"If you fail, you will go to prison again, again."

Alec Burns, defending, said Jackson is willing to work with the probation service to overcome his problems and prevent future offending.