Sunderland murder victim's desperate bid to save himself as he was stabbed seven times

A murder victim made a desperate attempt to save himself as he was stabbed to death by an intruder in his home, jurors have heard.

David Wilson suffered seven stab wounds, as well as other knife injuries, when he was attacked by Daniel Johnson as he lay in bed at his flat in Southwick, Sunderland, it is claimed.

Johnson, 20, denies murder and is being tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.

Home Office pathologist Dr Mark Egan said Mr Wilson suffered seven separate stab wounds, including a deep one to his neck which damaged major veins and internal structures.

It resulted in massive blood loss, and the doctor said death could have been "in less than two minutes".

The court heard Mr Wilson also suffered knife injuries to his hands, which Dr Egan said were "caused by the deceased grabbing the knife and trying to stop being stabbed".

Prosecutors claim after the attack, in the early hours of December 14, 2014, the killer used his victim's Samsung mobile telephone to ring the police to ask for a lift home.

Mr Wilson's body was found by his partner Scott Hoyle later that morning.

Jurors have heard Mr Hoyle had been mugged by the killer, who took his flat keys, which were used to get in and commit the murder.

The court was played a recording of the 999 call Mr Hoyle made from a telephone box after he found his partner.

He can be heard panicking as he told the operator: "My partner is in a pool of blood in the house."

Mr Hoyle explained that he had been robbed, then had to get some spare keys to get into his flat.

He added: "I just walked in and he's in a pool of blood on the bed."

When asked by the call handler if Mr Wilson was breathing, Mr Hoyle replied: "I don't know."

Johnson, of Mulberry Gardens, Gateshead, denies murder.