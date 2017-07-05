Sunderland murder trial hears that another man confessed to police to carrying out killing

A murder trial has heard how another man confessed to police to carrying out the killing and that the accused was not responsible.

Daniel Johnson is on trial over the death of David Wilson, 49, at his home in Southwick, Sunderland, in the early hours of December 14, 2014.

While he has declined the opportunity to give evidence to the court, his barrister questioned the senior police investigator in the case about claims other people were responsible for the

slaying.

Toby Hedworth asked Detective Chief Inspector Mark Ord if it was correct that officers were told earlier this year by one man that he and two others were "responsible for the murder of

David Wilson and that Daniel Johnson is not the one who cut his throat?".

Mr Hedworth continued at Newcastle Crown Court: "Was it claimed that David Wilson was tied to a chair, slashed across the back and had his throat slit and that the murder weapon is

concealed in the Sunderland area?"

Det Cons Iinsp Ord confirmed it was "correct" that he had received such information, which was shared with Johnson's defence team via Northumbria Police and the Crown

Prosecution Service.

Twenty-year-old Johnson, who has a long criminal record for dishonesty and violence, denies the murder charge at Newcastle Crown Court.

Trial judge Mr Justice Males said jurors may "draw certain adverse inferences against him" due to the decision not to go into the witness box, which Johnson's defence team confirmed he

understood.

Prosecutors claim Johnson had mugged Mr Wilson's partner Scott Hoyle in the street and used his key to get into the couple's flat, where the murder was committed.

The court heard Johnson took part in an identity parade where Mr Hoyle, and another witness, failed to pick him out as the robber.

Johnson, of Mulberry Gardens, Gateshead, denies murdering Mr Wilson at his flat in Southwick Road.

The trial continues.