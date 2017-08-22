Sunderland murder suspects remanded in custody after first crown court appearance

Two men accused of the murder of a young Vietnamese mum whose body was found in a burning car may face a trial by jury next year.

Emergency services were called to Success Road in Shiney Row, near Sunderland, in the early hours of last Tuesday morning after a vehicle was reported to be on fire.

A police cordon close to the area where the body was discovered.

After the fire service started extinguishing the blaze, Quyen Ngoc Nguyen's body was found inside the vehicle.

The 29-year-old woman is from the Killingworth area of North Tyneside.

Stephen Unwin, 39, of St Oswald's Terrace, Houghton, and William McFall, 50, of Waterloo Road, Blackpool, have been charged with murder.

They appeared at Newcastle Crown Court ton Tuesday morning via video link to HMP Durham.

The men were not asked to enter pleas to the charge during the hearing.

Judge Paul Sloan said they must be back in court on November 13.

A trial, which may last up to three weeks, has been listed for January 29 next year although the date may be subject to change.

Both men were remanded in custody.

Judge Sloan told them: "I am adjourning your cases to a further pre trial hearing. That next hearing will be heard on November 13.

"Until that hearing, you are remanded in custody. "

Family and friends of Quyen Ngoc Nguyen sat in the public gallery during the hearing, wearing white mourning headbands and clutching a picture of her.

Speaking outside court after a previous court hearing, one friend said: "She's the most beautiful and kind girl, everyone loves her.

"Since she died people from all over the UK have come here, from Birmingham and London.

"They have come here to see her for the last time, to see a picture of her, even though they cannot see her body.

"She didn't see her son or her parents, no one seen her. She had a little son.

"She's finished studying, she's been working. She did an MBA in Business."