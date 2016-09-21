Sunderland man spared jail after attack on grieving mum

A grieving mum suffered a facial fracture in a pub attack by a businessman who had taunted her about her dead children.

George Frater had told the woman "go get your sons" when the pair started arguing at the Top House bar in Sunderland last July.

Prosecutor Christopher Rose told Newcastle Crown Court: "He told her to get her sons and they were both dead, pretty much everyone knew that to be the case."

The court heard after hurling the hurtful remark, Frater punched the woman to the side of the head.

Mr Rose said she was taken to hospital by ambulance and had a "flat facial profile".

An x-ray examination revealed the woman had suffered a fractured cheekbone.

She needed surgery to repair the injury and has been left feeling fearful of going out to crowded places.

Frater, 38, of Bevan Avenue, Sunderland, denied assault but was found guilty by a jury after a trial.

Judge Amanda Rippon told him : "I take the view you did say something extremely offensive about her children.

"You knew both of her sons were dead, it was well within the public domain her children had died.

"You said 'go get your sons' . You intended to hurt that woman and you did hurt her.

"Unfortunately, your words were not enough and you punched her."

The judge said she was satisfied Frater, who produced references to his ordinarily positive behaviour, had acted completely out of character that night and is unlikely to be back before any court.

Frater was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, with 120 hours unpaid work.

The judge warned him: "I normally lock up men who hit women, do you understand?"

Vic Laffey, defending, said Frater has a partner, a young baby and his own business and is exceptionally hard working.