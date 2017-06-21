Sunderland man glassed pub reveller in St Valentine's Day attack

A man was glassed in the face after a dancefloor "misunderstanding" led to St Valentine's Day bloodshed.

Engineer Michael Humble caused multiple cuts around the victim's eye area when he thrust the glass at him in the Life of Riley bar in Sunderland city centre on February 14 last year.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Humble, 46, was having a romantic night out with his partner to celebrate their engagement when he was approached by a stranger who started making

accusations.

The man, who was also out celebrating Valentines' Day, accused him of acting inappropriately towards his girlfriend as he walked past her on the dance floor and started to become

violent.

Prosecutor Stephen Littlewood told the court: "He initially tapped him on the shoulder but then pushed Mr Humble, quite hard, in the shoulder.

"Mr Humble had in his hand a glass, a pint glass, and when the complainant pushed a third time, Mr Humble turned around and struck the complainant in the face with that pint glass.

"He accepts by his plea that was excessive self-defence in the circumstances."

The court heard the victim, who is a groundworker, started bleeding heavily from facial wounds and was taken to hospital for treatment.

He was left with numbness and scars around his eye area and said he feels unable to relax when in social situations, which he now tries to avoid.

He said in a statement: "This is something I will have to life with for the rest of my life."

Humble, of Baxter Road, Town End Farm, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding on the basis of excessive self defence.

Judge Robert Adams sentenced him to six months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, with 150-hours unpaid work.

The judge said: "It is right to point out, in fairness to the defendant, it is accepted by the prosecution he (the complainant) initiated the violence against the defendant, it may well be as a

result of something he was told, which may have been wrong."

Robin Patton, defending, said Humble is a hard working man with a good background and an ordinarily positive character who had not gone out looking for any trouble that night.

Mr Patton added: "Put into a very difficult situation, he struck out, once."