Sunderland man dies from injuries suffered in street attack nine months ago

A 34-year-old man who was assaulted in Sunderland earlier this year has died.

Michael Stead was attacked on the evening of Monday, March 21, in Brady Street, Pallion.

He was taken to the RVI in Newcastle with significant head injuries and later transferred to Sunderland Royal Hospital where he had been in a critical condition.

Yesterday, police were informed he had died.

A statement from Northumbria Police said: "Our thoughts are with Michael's family and we have specialist Family Liaison Officers offering them support."

Four people have previously been arrested and charged in connection with the assault.

