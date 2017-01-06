Sunderland man appears in court accused of Michael Stead murder

A man has appeared in court charged with murder after his alleged victim died nine months after a street assault in Sunderland.

Daniel Mould was one of four people originally charged with assaulting Michael Stead following a fracas in Brady Street, Pallion, during the evening of March 21, last year.

Mr Stead, 35, suffered serious injuries and had been in either Sunderland Royal Hospital or the Royal Victoria Infirmary ever since.

Mr Stead died on December 29.

Following his death, Mould, 25, of Chester Terrace North, Sunderland, was charged with murder.

Mould appeared in custody before South Northumbria Magistrates' Court.

He spoke to confirm his name and address, and to confirm he understood the charge against him.

Micheal Henderson, defending, said: "I cannot legally make a bail application at this hearing, but Mr Mould was on bail without any problems until he was charged with murder.

"There will be a bail application at his next court appearance."

Mould was remanded in custody to appear before Newcastle Crown Court on January 10.