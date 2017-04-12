Sunderland man admits BB gun robbery at pizza shop

A raider could face a "substantial prison sentence" admitting robbery at a pizza shop while in possession of a BB gun.

Kyle Burrell appeared at Newcastle Crown Court today via video link to Durham Prison.

The 29-year-old pleaded guilty to robbery and possessing an imitation fire arm at the time of committing an offence, which happened at the Domino's store in, Newbottle Street, Houghton on March 11.

Burrell, of High Street, Sunderland, will be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on May 22.

Judge Stephen Earl told Burrell: "Until then you will be remanded in custody.

"You do understand I make no promises about sentence.

"At the moment, as it stands, you run the likelihood of a substantial prison sentence."