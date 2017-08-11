Sunderland gang jailed for more than 50 years after murder of dad

Have your say

Four people convicted for their parts in the death of a dad who died after being brutally attacked in violence plotted by his former girlfriend have been jailed for a total of more than 50 years.

Michael Young and Daniel Mould launched a joint attack on Michael Stead, 34, outside his Sunderland home in March last year.

During a trial, Newcastle Crown Court heard how the defendants blamed each other.

But a jury found Mould, 26, guilty of murder and conspiracy to commit GBH with intent.

Young, 26, also stood trial on a charge of murder.

Yet after the jury failed to convict him, he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter, which was accepted by prosecutors.

The victim's ex-lover, Leanne Mould, 34, was convicted of conspiracy to commit GBH with intent after jurors heard how she plotted the violence over a £30 debt and allegations of infidelity.

Mr Stead's death, which came nine months after the attack in Brady Street, Millfield, also involved Trevor Creighton, 33, of Lumley Street, Sunderland, who was found guilty of conspiracy

to commit GBH with intent.

Daniel Mould, of Chester Terrace North, has been jailed for 23 years, Creighton, for ten and a half years, Leanne Mould, of Brady Street, for six years, and Michael Young for 13 and a half

years.

