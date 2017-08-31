Sunderland drifter locked up for having sex with teenage schoolgirl

A drifter who had sex with a teenage schoolgirl has been locked up for 16 months.

The girl feared she was made pregnant by Jack Gash and police were alerted after she told a teacher what had happened.

Sean Dodds, prosecuting, told Teesside Crown Court: "It had a serious impact on the victim's well-being. She described herself as feeling dead afterwards.

"She needed counselling and hospital treatment on more than one occasion after taking overdoses.

"She describes herself as still suffering the after effects of what happened to her."

Gash, 20, of Toward Road, Hendon, Sunderland, admitted sexual activity with a child.

Graham Silvester, defending, said in mitigation: "Mr Gash was only 18 at the time, which the courts generally regard as less serious than if the age gap is wider.

"The sexual activity was illegal, but there is no suggestion of coercion, or that Gash acted in a predatory manner.

"The probation service assess him as a low risk of harm to young girls.

"He had been living an itinerant lifestyle, but when he is released he is determined to sort his life out and settle down."

Judge Peter Armstrong sentenced Gash to 16 months in a young offenders' institution.

The judge told him: "Your victim was vulnerable at the time and the effect on her has been severe.

"Young girls need protection from themselves on occasion.

"You simply should not have had sex with her.

"In sentencing, I am bound by the sentencing guidelines, and I do give you limited credit for your plea of guilty albeit it was later than it could have been."

Gash was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order which bans him from any unsupervised or online contact with girls under 16 for five years.

He must register as a sex offender for seven years.