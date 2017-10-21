Sunderland businessman faces jail after admitting 11 child sex offences

A Sunderland businessman faces jail after admitting to a string of child sex offences.

Paedophile Jamie Collins, 31, carried out the attacks on a girl under the age of 13.

Durham Crown Court.

Depraved Collins, who has his own business, pleaded guilty to a number of offences.

Appearing before Durham Crown Court, Collins admitted three counts of sexual assault, six counts of causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, one count of voyeurism and one count of making indecent photographs of a child.

The prosecution in the case say they will allow a charge of sexual assault, which Collins plead not guilty to, to lie on file.

Rupert Doswell, mitigating, told the court: “The defendant is 31-years-old and he understood that he would be pleading guilty to a number of offences which will likely attract a custodial sentence.

“He owns his own business and has a number of difficulties in relation to that with winding up his affairs.

“A number of people are dependent on him.

“He does ask for bail in the interim period.

“There is no reason that he will not attend court on the next occasion.” Recorder Tim Roberts QC granted Collins bail until his next appearance at the court in November.

Collins, whose address was not given in court, will have to attend an appointment with the Probation Service before he is sentenced.

Recorder Roberts said: “I am minded to grant these applications, firstly for the preparation of a sentence report and secondly to grant him bail.

“The fact that I am granting these applications should be taken as no indication as to a final sentence which will be imposed.”

Collins will be sentenced at the court on Monday, November 13.