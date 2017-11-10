Sunderland brute kicked girlfriend's dog to death

A cruel brute kicked his girlfriend's 3lb chihuahua to death during a row telling the dog: "You can shut up you little rat."

Laura Ing, 28, told of the nightmares she still suffers about seeing the bloodied body of her beloved pet Molly held in the arms of Adam McCarthy, 28.

Laura Ing

McCarthy, who has an appalling history of domestic violence, was jailed for six months yesterday - one day after being jailed for 14 months for a serious wounding on a previous girlfriend.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson told South Tyneside magistrates court that Laura had visited her "on/off" boyfriend of five years at his home in Ethel Terrace, Sunderland, on the evening of September 2nd this year.

She took Molly along with her and the tiny pet curled up with them as they watched TV and ordered takeaway.

Mr Anderson said: "Miss Ing has had some concerns about the amount Mr McCarthy drinks and she described that as the evening went on he started "acting weird."

Laura's daughter Ellie with their pet chihuahua Molly

"She decided she did not want to stay and he became verbally abusive and would not unlock the front door.

"She walked to the front door with her dog so he grabbed her by the throat and pinned her against the wall and was shouting at her.

"As she tried to leave he slammed the door on her face, which was claimed to be accidental. She continued to try to leave as he dragged her back inside through the door, placing his fingers inside her mouth.

"Understandably the dog was upset by what was going on and began whimpering.

"McCarthy then said to the dog "you can shut up you ******* little rat" and he kicked the dog into the external wall of the premises, killing it outright."

Laura, who has a daughter Ellie, nine, appeared at court and read a victim impact statement staring across at McCarthy in the dock.

She said: "He took something away from me that he knew I could never replace and that was Molly. He broke my heart and my daughter's heart.

"I was grieving for Molly whilst I was also comforting a nine-year-old daughter.

"I have nightmares every night about that day. I wake up crying and shaking and in the dreams I never get to cuddle Molly.

"I have to live with the image of him holding her bloody body in his arms and he has to live with being a murderer for the rest of his life."

Anna Haq, for McCarthy, said that he was remorseful for what he had done but admitted: "There is little mitigation I can advance."

District Judge Roger Elsey jailed McCarthy for six months after he admitted common assault and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

He blasted McCarthy for his record of violence against women.

Judge Elsey said: "The pre-sentence report shows 20 domestic violence incidents involving you and as is common with domestic abusers you have problems with alcohol and substance use.

"I have no doubt your brutality towards that dog together with the violence and harm you inflicted on Miss Ing means a custodial sentence can be justified.

"The maximum sentence I can impose is six months and that is the sentence you will serve."

He also ordered that McCarthy forfeits the two dogs that he already owns, which infuriated the defendant.