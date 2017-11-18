Stolen car embedded in side of Sunderland house after crash

Police are hunting a runaway driver after a stolen car was left embedded in the side of a house.

No-one was thankfully inside the property following the incident in Mulberry Avenue, Marley Potts, Sunderland, at around 8.45pm on Friday night.

A picture of the scene shared with us by a reader.

The driver and a passenger fled the scene before the arrival of emergency services.

Neighbour Danielle Newton was at home with her daughter Ameila, two, and eight-week-old son Joshua.

She had just gone to bed when she said she was woken by the sound of a car screeching and a loud bang,

She said: "I had just gone to bed when I heard a loud screech then a bang. My whole house shook. I thought it was mine at first. I looked out the window and I saw the car hanging out of the sitting room.

"Once they moved the car the cracks got worse up the wall. They came into mine to check my house and said everything here was okay.

"If it had been two metres and 10 minutes earlier, the car would have landed right where I was sitting with the kids. It doesn't bear thinking about.

"I saw two people run off down the street. I just don't know how they managed to get out of it alive as the front of the car was all smashed in.

"I felt a bit sick and numb after it happened. Ameila was upset.

"It wasn't even that late, there were people walking dogs and there was a group of lads on the corner, anyone could have been hit. Someone could have been killed.

"The police and the fire brigade were out pretty quick. It was about 12.30am before they left.

"I couldn't sleep at all. I kept worrying about the house."

A spokesman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said on Saturday morning: "Twelve firefighters from Marley Park, South Shields and a specialist rescue tender from Hebburn attended an address in Mulberry Avenue, Sunderland.

"The alarm was caused by a property in a dangerous condition following a one vehicle road traffic collision where a car struck a house . A Nissan Micra had left the road at speed and ploughed into the ground floor of the semi-detached property."

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "Our main inquiries was to arrange recovery of the vehicle and to also secure the structure of the property.

"Our initial inquiry was that the damage from inside the vehicle is consistent with it being stolen, which was our initial concern."

Police have confirmed as yet there have been no arrests in relation to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log number 1061 of 17/11/17.

Story co-written by Lisa Nightingale.