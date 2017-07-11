Spoof wildlife video ended in stabbing when wild camping trip turned ugly

This is the troubling spoof wildlife documentary which ended in an ugly stabbing on a wild camping trip.

Simon Muttitt gashed open a fellow camper's leg after his rest was disturbed by the victim, who was filming him in his hammock while putting on a mock voice over in the style of a TV nature programme.

The video shows the sleepy Muttitt, 45, warning off the video maker and brandishing a knife.

He then falls out of his hammock to laughter from the other campers, before crawling over to stab the victim in the leg.

The group were camping in Penshaw Wood, in the shadow of Penshaw Monument, in November 2015 when the attack happened.

Newcastle Crown Court had heard the 45-year-old wild camping enthusiast was carrying the knife to use for bush craft during the overnight expedition.

Th wild campers had been drinking around a fire before Muttitt settled in for the night in his hammock and the filming - and subsequent attack - took place.

Muttitt, of Tatham Street, Hendon, Sunderland, was convicted of wounding with intent after a trial by jury.

He had admitted the lesser charge of unlawful wounding, which was rejected by prosecutors.

Judge Robert Spragg sentenced him to three years behind bars.

The court heard the victim's injuries healed without problems .















