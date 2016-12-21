South Shields nightclub slashing: Do you know this man?

Police investigating an assault in a South Shields nightclub are appealing for help to trace a man wanted in connection with the assault.

A 26-year-old man was slashed across the neck while on the dancefloor inside Viva, in Mile End Road, shortly after 2am on Sunday.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, but has since left and is recovering.

Shaun Mason, 26, from Derby Street, in Jarrow, was in Viva nightclub at the time of the attack and police are keen to speak to him about the incident.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate him and anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to get in contact with Northumbria Police.

Anyone with information should ring Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 182 181216 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.