Shot fired by gunman in attempted armed robbery at Post Office in Sunderland

Police are hunting a gunman and his accomplice after a shot was fired during an attempted armed robbery at a Post Office in Sunderland

Armed police were called to the Post Office on Hylton Road at 4.50pm today after a report that two men - one carrying a firearm - had entered the building.

Police seal off a section of Hylton Road.

The pair approached the counter and demanded the male staff member hand over money.

He refused and one of the men then discharged the weapon before the men fled the store empty handed.



A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "Thankfully nobody was injured during the incident but the staff member was understandably distressed."

It is understood there were some customers in the Post Office at the time but nobody was injured and there was no hostage situation.

Extra patrols are being carried out in the area and a section of Hylton Road is closed.



Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area around the time of the robbery to get in touch.



The first man is described as white, around 5ft 10in tall, of stocky build and aged in his early 20s. He was wearing a grey hooded jacket with a white hood and dark tracksuit bottoms.



The second man was white, around 5ft 11in tall, aged in his early to mid 20s. He was wearing a beige hoody covering his head and face and light tracksuit bottoms.



It is believed the men may have left the area in a silver Vauxhall Vectra car heading in the direction of Pennywell.



Anyone who saw the men in the area at the time, or has information that could help police, can contact officers on 101 quoting log 768 16/01/17.