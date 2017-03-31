Sex attack on woman at Lumley Castle

A woman was the victim of a sex attack in a hotel room, police say.

The victim, who is in her early 30s, was assaulted in a bedroom at Lumley Castle, in Chester-le-Street, on the night of Friday, March 17.

Enquiries have been under way since then and police are now appealing for any information on a man they wish to trace in connection with the incident.

He is described as dark skinned, approximately 5’6 to 5’8, of medium build with short, black hair at the sides and flipped back on the top.

He was aged in his mid-20s.

The man is described as wearing a black bomber-style jacket, possibly with red and white areas of colour and a dress shirt underneath.

Detective Constable Joanne Days said: “We understand this man was seen in the Front Street area of Chester-le- Street on the night of the incident.

“We are keen to trace him and would ask anyone with information which could help our investigation to contact CID on 375 2309.”