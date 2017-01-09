Serial Sunderland crook nabbed for attempted burglary - after going back to apologise!

A would-be raider was collared for an attempted house burglary - when he went back two days later to apologise.

Ian Blenkinsop tried to pull a window open to get inside an address in Tunstall Terrace, Sunderland, last on August 18 last year but fled when confronted by the householder.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 41-year-old turned up again at the property two days later, claiming he had previously been trying to close the window as a "favour" to the householder and wanting to say sorry for causing any upset.

Blenkinsop, of Gilhurst Grange, Sunderland, who has 113 previous convictions, was arrested and admitted attempted burglary.

At the time of the attempted raid Blenkinsop was on bail for another attempted burglary, which he has now pleaded guilty to, after being caught by police lurking around a house in Hylton Road in the city on August 14.

Judge Robert Spragg jailed Blenkinsop for a total of 20 months.

The judge said Blenkinsop's exact motivation for going back to the second house to "apologise" remains unclear.

Judge Spragg told him: "You actually went back to the property to try to say you had just been closing the window, a lie you repeated in police interview."

The court heard the occupants at both addresses were left unnerved and upset at the thought of their homes being targeted.

Graeme Cook, defending, said Blenkinsop has a troubled background and an issue with alcohol.

Mr Cook said: "Alcohol is available in jail, I am told, hooch, he has been offered and kept away from it.

"He is trying to keep away from what has caused his problems."