Second suspect arrested as man fights for life after Sunderland attack

A second man has been arrested in connection with an attack which has left a man fighting for his life.

The 53-year-old man was assaulted near to the entrance of Debenhams car park, near The Bridges shopping centre, in Sunderland city centre, at around 9.30pm on Sunday.

He was taken to hospital in what Northumbria Police described on Monday as "a serious and potentially life-threatening condition".

A 26-year-old man was initially arrested and detained in custody before a second man, aged 37, was also arrested.

Both have been released on bail while investigations continue.

Any witnesses should contact Northumbria Police on 101, quoting reference 1149 030917, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.