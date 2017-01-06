Second man charged with murder of Sunderland man Michael Stead

A second man has been charged with the murder of Sunderland man Michael Stead.

Mr Stead, 34, was assaulted in Brady Street on March 21 last year and was taken to hospital.

Last week, Northumbria Police said they had been informed he had died.

Michael Young, 25, formerly of Rutherglen Road, Sunderland has been charged with murder and will appear in court at a later date.

Earlier today, Daniel Mould, 25, of Chester Terrace North, Sunderland, appeared in custody before South Northumbria Magistrates' Court, in South Shields, charged with murder.

Mould spoke only to confirm his name and address, and to confirm he understood the charge against him.

Micheal Henderson, defending, said: "I cannot legally make a bail application at this hearing, but Mr Mould was on bail without any problems until he was charged with murder.

"There will be a bail application at his next court appearance."

Mould was remanded in custody to appear before Newcastle Crown Court on January 10.