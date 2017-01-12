Second man accused of Michael Stead murder appears in court

A second suspect has appeared in court following the death of a 34-year-old Sunderland man more than nine months after he was assaulted.

Michael Stead was attacked in Brady Street, Sunderland, in March last year and died in December.

Michael Young, 25, formerly of Rutherglen Road, Sunderland, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court today accused of his murder.

Daniel Mould, 25, of Chester Terrace North, Sunderland, appeared facing the same charge earlier this week.

Neither of them have entered any plea to the murder charge.

Both men will be back in court on February 6, along with two other people who have been charged in connection with the attack.

Mr Stead was taken to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary with significant head injuries and later transferred to Sunderland Royal Hospital where he was in a critical condition until his death.