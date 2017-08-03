Search for missing man last seen carrying a fishing rod and sleeping bag

An appeal has been launched to trace a man last spotted near a city centre car park carrying fishing equipment and bedding.

Barry Gammage was last seen on Tuesday close to the Prince Bishops Car Park Durham City at noon.

The 27-year-old was wearing dark grey jogging bottoms, grey coat, camouflage cap and black Adidas trainers.

He was also carrying a fishing rod and sleeping bag.

He is slim build with short dark brown hair and has a moustache.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Durham Police on 101 quoting incident number DHM-02082017-0294