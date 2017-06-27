School expresses sadness at ‘sudden death’ of teacher

A school is in mourning after the tragic death of a popular teacher found stabbed to death at her home.

Pupils at West Boldon Primary School were given a letter to take home to parents today informing them of the death of Year 3 and 4 teacher Julie Parkin.

The 39-year-old was found with fatal knife wounds at her home in Castletown, Sunderland, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Man arrested after woman stabbed to death at house in Sunderland

A man aged 35 is currently being held by police on suspicion of murder.

The letter to parents, written by school headteacher Mrs J Weightman, reads: “The school has experienced the sudden death of one of our teachers, Mrs Parkin.

“We are deeply saddened by her death.

“All of the staff are available to help your child cope with the tragedy.

“It is possible that your child may have some feelings he or she may like to discuss with you.

“You can help your child by taking some time to listen and encourage them to express their feelings.

“It is important to give them truthful information is appropriate to their age.

“If you would like advice or assistance please speak to a member of school staff.

“The school routine will continue as normal.

“We appreciate all of your support.”