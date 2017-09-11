RSPCA appeal after sick dog dumped in layby

An ill dog was dumped by a roadside in an upsetting incident in the North East.

The RSPCA is appealing for information after the dog was found in a layby in County Durham.

An officer from the charity attended the scene after hearing reports of a dog tied to a public footpath sign near to the layby along the A693, Oxhill, near Stanley.

However, the dog had been removed by a veterinary worker member who was passing the location and stopped after they saw people around the dog, who it appears had gone there after reading reports of the dog’s abandonment on social media.

The veterinary worker contacted the RSPCA and the dog is now in the charity's care.

The dog is a female Shar Pei, around three years old, who the organisation is extremely unwell and has fur loss around her face and back legs, she has discharge from her eyes and early tests showing she is also suffering from a heart murmur.

RSPCA Inspector Helen Nedley said further tests are required on the dog, but at this stage she is too poorly to undergo them, and so she has been put into a quiet isolation unit where she can rest.

She was not microchipped.

Ms Nedley said: “This poor little girl was found in an extremely poor condition and it is heart-breaking to think that she has most likely been dumped because she is ill.

“She’s very sick and at the moment we are just keeping her comfortable and warm, in the hope that she starts to improve.

“We are certain that someone may know who owns her, and we would urge anyone with information to contact the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018, all calls will be treated in confidence.

“The area in which she was left is by a busy main road, so if anyone saw the dog being left at the location or has any information we would urge them to get in touch too.

“We are really grateful to everyone who has shown concern and helped this poor dog, and I just hope we can find the person responsible for leaving her alone in this layby.”