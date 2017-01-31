Robber who targeted woman in early-morning attack hunted by police

A would-be robber who tried to steal a woman's handbag in the street is being sought by police.

The incident happened at 7:10am today, as a 56-year-old woman was walking along Durham Road, Birtley.

She was near the Costcutter store, when she was approached by a man.



He threatened her with a knife and told her to hand over her bag, and a struggle took place.



The woman's handbag strap snapped, but the man fled the scene empty handed.

His victim was left shaken but uninjured by the incident.

The robber was aged 26-27, about 6ft tall, and skinny, with spots on his cheeks and around his mouth.



Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 145 31/01/17.