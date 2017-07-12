Road rage South Shields driver fails in bid to have conviction quashed

A road rage motorist who drove at a 'shocked' elderly victim in South Shields has been hit in the pocket after top judges rejected his hopeless appeal.

Hesamedin Navabi, 61, of Hutton Row, was given a nine-month suspended jail term at Newcastle Crown Court on November 23 last year.

Convicted of dangerous driving, he was also banned from the road for 12 months and ordered to pay £500 compensation to his victim, Patricia Willis.

Retired Mrs Willis had got out of her car in Sea Winnings Way after a collision with a dog on December 23, 2014, Judge Deborah Taylor told London's Appeal Court.

As she was talking outside the vehicle, she heard a car revving and its horn beeping.

She went to speak to the driver, later identified as Navabi, and he was 'abusive', saying 'get out of my way before I smash your face in'.

As she moved away, Navabi drove directly at her, stopping only inches from her legs.

The "very shocked" victim walked away and tried to shelter behind a lamppost.

But Navabi drove towards her again and then veered around another car, stopping just short of ramming Mrs Willis's vehicle.

She noted down his vehicle registration number and later identified him in an ID parade.

Navabi, who had a good previous driving record, argued his conviction was 'unsafe' and ought to be overturned.

The identification evidence was 'inadmissible' and 'unreliable', he claimed, also insisting that his sentence was far too tough.

There was a 'special reason' why the obligatory 12-month driving ban for someone convicted of dangerous driving should not have been imposed, he argued.

This, he said, was because his crime would never have happened if Mrs Willis had 'not stopped her car in the middle of the road'.

But Judge Taylor said the trial judge had dealt "properly and fairly" with the identification issues in his summing up to the jury.

Navabi had "used the car to intimidate Mrs Willis out of anger" and his conviction appeal was "wholly without merit" she added.

Mrs Willis had had hip surgery shortly before the incident, said the judge, who was sitting with Lord Justice Treacy and Ms Justice Russell.

And he said it was "more by luck than judgment she was not hurt on either occasion when he drove at her".

The judge had shown an "element of mercy" in suspending Navabi's sentence and his punishment was not even arguably excessive, she added.

As punishment for wasting judicial time, the court took the rare step of ordering Navabi to pay £119.38 towards the costs of the appeal.