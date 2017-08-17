Rapist lorry driver jailed for 21 years for abusing two young girls

A paedophile lorry driver who raped two children in separate attacks has been jailed for more than 21 years.

Hartlepool lorry driver Garry Horseman carried out repeated, sickening sexual assaults, which happened in Northumberland and Scunthorpe, on young girls.

Prosecutor Ian Brook told Newcastle Crown Court the 56-year-old pervert took one young victim behind a "tassled gold curtain" in his lorry cab to attack her.

Mr Brook told the court Horseman suffers from psoriasis and the girl feared she would get covered in his flaking skin.

Mr Brook said: "She was not really focusing on what he was doing but was more concerned about anything from his moustache dropping on to her."

The court heard Horseman would give his young victims cash in a bid to keep their silence, which Mr Brook said was "classic grooming".

In their personal statements both victims said the ordeals they suffered at the hands of Horseman have affected their entire lives.

Mr Brook said: "One complainant thinks her life has been a complete mess.

"When she sees programmes on TV or reads in newspapers about rape or sexual abuse it triggers more flashbacks.

"She cries herself to sleep, has nightmares, wakes up crying.

"She feels he has stolen her childhood from her."

The court heard both victims speak of their inability to trust people and the struggle to form relationships.

The second victim said in her statement she also feels "robbed" of her childhood and suffers "haunting nightmares" of the abuse she suffered.

Horseman, of Grange Road, Hartlepool, admitted offences of rape and indecent assaults in relation to both victims.

He had initially denied all of the allegations and said his victims were liars and just looking for compensation.

Judge Penny Moreland sentenced Horseman to a total of 21 years and three months behind bars.

He must sign the sex offenders register and abide by a sexual harm prevention order for life.

The judge said both the victims' lives have been blighted by what Horseman did to them.

Lorraine Mustard, defending, said: "He has always known, always felt that one day these allegation would see the light of day.

"He was initially too ashamed to admit what he had been doing.

"He has shown some remorse.

"He is not in good health. He believes he may not come out of prison."