Postal worker jailed for leaving man brain damaged in 'baseball style' attack outside Sunderland pub

A postal worker left a man brain damaged when he attacked him from behind with a scaffolding pole after a Sunderland pub row.

John Cook, 42, hit Andrew Smith three times with the weapon, while standing in a "baseball style" pose, and caused his victim to suffer bleeding on the brain and a blood clot.

The Jolly Potter pub

Mr Smith said his life has been "destroyed" by the violence he suffered outside the Jolly Potter pub in Sunderland in the early hours of May 29 and it remains unclear if he will ever fully recover.

The 37-year-old victim has been left suffering problems with his speech, memory, walking, ability to sleep, and in severe pain from "feet to head".

He has been unable to return to his job as a risk assessor.

Cook, who is a dad-of-five and a grandfather, of Cambria Street, South Hylton, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and having an offensive weapon.

The Post Office employee, who handed in a stack of references to his ordinarily positive character, was visibly upset and shaken when he was sentenced to a seven year jail term.

Mr Recorder Singh told him: "There has been clear damage to his head and brain, which may be permanent.

"This was a sustained attack and there was use of a weapon.

"The victim's girlfriend was present and witnessed the horrifying events of that evening.

"You struck him with that scaffolding pole three times and attempted to strike a fourth time."

The court heard the violence started when Mr Smith punched Cook in the face during a heated exchange inside the bar.

The men were separated and Mr Smith went outside, where the men saw each other again at closing time.

The pair appeared to go separate ways but Cook is captured on CCTV coming back with the scaffolding pole, which he said he found nearby.

Footage of the attack was played in court.

Mark Guiliani, prosecuting, said: "The complainant had his back to the defendant, talking to a taxi driver."

Cook is then seen to adopt the "baseball style" stance before delivering the three forceful blows to his victim and then being pulled away as he tried to strike him again.

Mr Smith was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle after the attack and transferred to the high dependency unit.

Cook's legal team had questioned the severity of his injuries after Mr Smith posted images of him doing a charity sit-up challenge and other activities on his Facebook account.

Mr Smith explained in a statement: "I am just trying to make the best of my life now.

"It has been a traumatic time since the assault."

Mr Smith said he can no longer go the gym or do weight training, which he previously enjoyed, and cannot do his job to earn money but is trying to make the most of what he can do.

Charlton Carr, defending, said Cook is held in "high regard" by those who know him and has worked all of his life to support his family.

Mc Carr said Cook was attacked first that night, by a man who was much bigger than him and feared he or his family may come under further attack, but "accepts he went too far".

He added: "He is extremely remorseful.

"Not a day has gone by when he has not wanted to turn the clock back and do something completely different.

"This was isolated, out of character."