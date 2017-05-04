Police treating Sunderland house fire as arson

Police investigating a Sunderland house fire are treating the incident as arson.

Firefighters were called to Garfield Street in Pallion at 11.15pm yesterday to reports of a two-storey mid-terraced cottage on fire.

Garfield Street, Pallion. Pic: Google.

Crews from Sunderland Central and Farringdon fire station attended the blaze.

They used two hose reels, four breathing apparatus, a positive pressure ventilation fan and a thermal imaging camera, to tackle the incident.

The living room and kitchen of the property were severely damaged by fire, while the rest of the ground floor was slightly smoke damaged.

A spokesman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said police are investigating the incident.

House fire in Garfield Street, Pallion.

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: “Police were called at 11.50pm last night to a fire in Garfield Street.

“It is believed the fire was started deliberately and police are treating it as arson.”

Any witnesses to the fire should call police on the non-emergency 101 line or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference number 1330/03/05/17.