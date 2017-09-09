Police seeking man and woman after suspected raid on Co-op branch

Police have made a CCTV appeal after a suspected shoplifting incident in a Co-op store.

Officers have released images of a man and woman they would like to speak to in connection with the suspected incident took place at the Co-op in Cooperative Terrace, Shotton on August 9.

The man is described as having ginger hair and wearing a black hooded top. The woman was wearing a green parka with a fur hood.

Anyone with information should call 101, or email CaughtOn.Camera@durham.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference CRI00071667.