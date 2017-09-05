Police search for Newcastle United fan after racist comments at Cardiff City match

Officers investigating racial abuse at a Newcastle United away match are looking to speak to a football fan regarding the incident.

Police are looking into racist comments made during Newcastle United's away match with Cardiff City that took place on April 28. The comments were made against a Cardiff City player.

The man responsible was reported by another NUFC fan and he was ejected from the stadium by stewards.

He provided his details to officers on duty at the time but it later emerged that those details were fake.

Inquiries to identify him are ongoing but police are now releasing an image of a man they need to speak to about the incident.

The man, or anyone who knows him, should contact police on 101 ext 62290 or by emailing the investigating officer on 591@northumbria.pnn.police.uk.