Police say jailing of man who filmed himself raping his wife is warning to others

Police have reacted to the jailing of a man who filmed himself raping his wife by stating: "This sentence sends out a message to people who think they are outside the law."

The case is believed to be one of the first cases of its kind as it relied on footage of the sickening sex assault after the victim retracted her initial complaint.

Her attacker, who is in his 30s, was convicted after a trial at Newcastle Crown Court and imprisoned earlier this month for nine years.

Inspector Paul Young, of Northumbria Police rape investigation team, said: "Throughout this case this man showed little regard for women and thought he could do what he wanted to his

wife.

"This sentence sends out a message to people who think they are outside the law with behaviour which cannot be excused by any community or religion and we will, where we can, take

forward a prosecution without a victim to protect that person and the wider community in which these people live."

The man was initially arrested after his wife reported to police that she had been raped at their home address and handed police her mobile phone.

The two-minute video was described as disturbing and showed the victim, who had been largely naked and in a drug or alcohol-induced state, being abused.

It also showed the distressed woman crying and begging the man to stop.

Although initially co-operative with the police, within a couple of months the victim refused to go to court, saying she wanted her husband released from custody and giving a retraction

statement.

The man said he needed to prove she drank alcohol and slept around and had made the video for divorce proceedings.

The court heard that despite accusations of the woman having an affair he had no evidence to prove this and police secured a statement from a religious leader saying the attacker would

not have required this evidence for a divorce.

The jury returned their guilty verdict of causing sexual activity without consent after 90 minutes of deliberating.

In addition to the jail sentence, the man was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.