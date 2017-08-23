Police release images of woman after dance floor bottle attack

Police have released CCTV images of a woman they want to speak to after a clubber was hit with a bottle thrown across the dance floor.

Officers received a report that the 18-year-old female victim had been hit with a glass in Perdu nightclub, in Collingwood Street, Newcastle city centre. .



They attended and found that somebody in the club had thrown the bottle across the dance floor and struck the teenager on the head.



Thankfully she only received minor injuries and did not require any medical treatment.

The person responsible then left the nightclub.



Inquiries to trace the attacker are ongoing and police have released an image of a woman they want to speak to about the incident.



She was in the area at the time on Thursday, July 27, at 2.50pm and police believe she could help them with their investigation.



The woman, or anyone who knows her, should contact police on 101 quoting log 84 27/07/17 or email the OIC on 2261@northumbria.pnn.police.uk.