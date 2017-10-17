Police release CCTV of horses being ridden through city centre as they appeal to find riders

Police have released CCTV footage of horses being ridden in a city centre - and warned members of the public could be put at risk.

On Sunday, Northumbria Police received reports that four youths had been riding horses from Newcastle Quayside, up Dean Street and on to Northumberland Street.

None of the youths were wearing safety equipment, and the streets they were riding the horses on were full of Sunday shoppers.

Officers are continuing to carry out inquiries to identify the youths so suitable words of advice can be given.

And city centre Neighbourhood Inspector Steve Wykes has warned that the riders could be putting themselves, and other members of the public, at risk.

He said: "These individuals may be competent riders, but the city centre is no place to take a horse, particularly one of the region's busiest high streets.

"On Sunday afternoon it was full of shoppers, including families with young children, and someone could easily have been hurt.

"None of those riding the horses were wearing safety equipment, and if the horses were to be startled by traffic, a dog or a member of the public, then these children could have hurt themselves.

"Our police horses often patrol the city centre, but they have extensive training to police busy areas with high footfall crowds.

"We are still working to identify these children so we can speak to them about bringing horses into Newcastle and anyone who may know who they are should call us on 101."

Councillor Nick Kemp, chairman of Safe Newcastle, said: “Northumberland Street is one of the busiest in the city, packed with shoppers, families and young children. It is important that it has a safe and friendly environment.

"It would be very easy for one of these horses to be frightened and put people at risk. If anyone has any information about this incident we would urge them to contact Northumbria Police."

Anyone with information that can help police enquiries should contact Northumbria Police on 101, quoting reference 835 131017.