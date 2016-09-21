Police release CCTV image after man's leg broken in Sunderland assault

Police investigating an assault in Sunderland have released an image of a man they would like to trace.

The assault happened in Sinatra's, Holmside, on Saturday, June 6 at around 9pm.

A 53-year-old man suffered a broken leg as a result of the incident.

Officers are carrying out inquiries and appealing for witnesses.

They are keen to identify the man pictured as it's thought he was in the premises at the time of the incident and may be able to help with inquiries.

The man or anyone who recognises him is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 1144 040616 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.