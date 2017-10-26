Police probing nightclub assault release picture of man they want to speak to

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to after an assault in a city centre nightclub.

Just before 1am on Sunday, September 10, a 20-year-old man was assaulted in House of Smith in Collingwood Street, Newcastle.

The victim got into an argument with another man and was punched a number of times before being thrown down some stairs.

Fortunately he victim did not suffer any life-threatening injuries, but he did need hospital treatment.

Inquiries to trace the man responsible are ongoing, and police today released an image of a man they want to speak to as part of their investigation.

He was in the club at the time and could help officers. It is believed he could be from the Yorkshire area and also frequents Manchester.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, should contact police by emailing central.intelligence@northumbria.pnn.police.uk, quoting ref 111003E/17.