Police have issued a picture of a man they want to speak to in connection with a suspected shoplifting in Peterlee.

Officers have given details of a suspected shoplifting at Asda in Peterlee on May 30 . They say the suspect put £150 worth of alcohol in his basket and left the store via a fire exit without paying.

Anyone who can help with information should ring 101, or email CaughtOn.Camera@durham.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference CRI00057460