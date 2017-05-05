Police officers 'stitched up' by a fan

Stars of a television police show have been given the needle by one of their fans.

The team from Police Interceptors were brought to life in wool by keen knitter and fan of the show, Judith Mace.

Judith was invited along to meet her heroes and hand over the knitted creations.

The taxi driver from Ludworth, has spent six weeks knitting Inspector Kev Salter, PC Ian Squire, PC Lee Wilson, PC Mike 'Spike' Fisher, PC Damien 'Damo' Stevens and PC Paul 'Mustard' Faulkner.

Judith, who has been knitting for 35 years, is an avid viewer of 'Police Interceptors' which followed the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit for three series, the last of which finished at the end of 2016.

Kev and Spike were on hand to receive the knitted dolls and were very impressed with Judith's handiwork.

Spike said: "It's a bit surreal to see yourself as a knitted doll, Judith has even added little extras to each doll to make them unique. Mine, of course has a few pizzas next to it."

Judith added: "It was great to meet the lads and see Police HQ. Spike and Inspector Kev do a difficult job, but they keep a good sense of humour and they make a brilliant team, total respect to them."