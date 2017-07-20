Police officer to face trial over alleged assault on suspect

A police officer is to face trial over allegations he assaulted a suspect who was in handcuffs.

Paul McVeigh, 48, is alleged to have dropped the victim on his face, causing injury, during an incident in January this year.

Pc McVeigh indicated a not guilty plea to assault occasioning actual bodily harm during a hearing at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court.

He has also been charged with a separate account of common assault arising from the incident, which took place at a police station in Sunderland.

Pc McVeigh is a serving officer with Northumbria Police and lives in Hebburn.

He spoke only to confirm his name and indicate a plea at the hearing.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction in the case and committed the case to Teesside Crown Court for a trial on August 15.

Northumbria Police said the officer has been removed from frontline duties and is in a non-operational support role.