Police name victim as they launch Sunderland murder probe

Police have confirmed they are treating the death of a man in Sunderland at the weekend as murder.

Officers were called to Kemble Square in Downhill at 10.50pm on Saturday after reports of concern for a man.

Emergency services attended but despite the efforts of paramedics, a 42-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have now identified him as Barry Solomon who lived in Kemble Square.

Four people - a 29-year-old woman and three male youths - were arrested in connection with the death. The males have been released on bail while the woman has been released under investigation.

Enquiries into the incident are continuing but police have now said they are treating Mr Solomon's man’s death as murder.

A cordon remains in place at an address on Kemble Square and extra officers will be on patrol in the area to carry out enquires and reassure any concerned members of the public.

They are also appealing for anyone with any information that could help detectives on the case to get in touch.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Andy Fairlamb said: "We still need to establish exactly what has happened during this incident and so need anyone with information that may help police to get in touch.

"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who heard a disturbance in the Kemble Square area on Saturday evening or earlier in the week.

"Even the smallest piece of information could be the last piece of the jigsaw that allows us to establish the circumstances around Barry’s death.

"We understand residents in the area may be concerned that this has happened on their doorstep but they should be reassured that this is an isolated incident and extra officers are in the area if they want to speak about any concerns."

If you were in the area at the time and saw or heard anything untoward, or have any information that may be useful to police, then contact officers on 101 quoting log 1261 22/04/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.