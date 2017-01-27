Police keen to trace man after Wear - Tees derby affray

Police are appealing for the public's help to trace a man they are keen to speak to after an affray in Sunderland.

The incident happened at the William Jameson pub in Fawcett Street - the day Sunderland played Middlesbrough at home - on August 21.

Police are carrying out inquiries into the affray and are keen to identify the man pictured.

Anyone who identifies the man is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference PC2495 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

