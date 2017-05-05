Police issue statement over social media posts relating to Hendon attack allegation

Police say social media has 'grossly misrepresented the facts' over the allegation of a serious assault in Hendon.

Northumbria Police say they 'fully and properly' investigated the matter and the CPS took the decision that no action should be taken in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors.

The police have issued the statement in relation to the incident which was reported to them last year.

Chief Supt Ged Noble, the Southern Area Commander at Northumbria Police, said: "Reporting on social media about a complaint of a serious assault in Peel Street Hendon last year has grossly misrepresented the facts.

"Northumbria Police fully and properly investigated the matter and ensured the victim was treated with compassion, expertly supported and kept updated.

"On receiving the complaint, Northumbria Police made early arrests and conducted an extensive investigation. Officers sensitively gained the complainant’s recollection of the event, secured CCTV footage, interviewed independent witnesses and obtained DNA and other forensic samples.

"In accordance with regulations the suspects were bailed pending the results of forensic tests and following the result a full file-of-evidence was passed to the CPS, who alone have statutory responsibility to make a decision on whether or not criminal charges are brought.

"The CPS took the decision that no action should be taken, in accordance with the evidential test set out in the Code for Crown Prosecutors.

"The complainant has been informed of her right to appeal that decision and officers remain in close contact with her and are committed to offering her and her family all necessary support and advice.

"It is disappointing that the victim is now having to endure a situation where the case she was involved in is being subjected to entirely misleading reporting, based on unfounded information, via social-media outlets.

"This would seem to be a deliberate attempt to undermine the very strong community-cohesion that currently exists across the force area and we urge our communities to see it for what it is."