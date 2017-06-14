Police hunting man with North East accent after rape at music festival

Police are hunting an alleged rapist with a North East accent after a sex attack at Download music festival.

The incident happened in early hours of Sunday June 11 at the rock festival in Donnington Park, Leicestershire, when a woman was escorted back to her tent by a man she met on Saturday night.

A Leicestershire spokesman said: "The woman had spent the previous evening with a group of five people, three men and two women, whom she had met that evening whilst in the main arena.

"She said that one of the men offered to walk her back to her tent in the early hours and it was shortly thereafter that the assault is reported to have taken place.

"Having made enquiries at the festival during the course of Sunday, officers are now making public appeals to identify the assailant and the other people he was with."

The incident is said to have happened at some point between 12.45am and 3.30am in a grassed area at the top of Car Park C, which is the car park on the steepish slope at the site.

The suspect is described as white with quite pale skin, dark eyes, dark swept back hair with a beard described as being like over grown stubble.

The woman believes him to be in mid-to-late twenties and is said to speak with a Newcastle or Middlesbrough accent – described as a Geordie accent.

At the time of the incident he was wearing what is described as a khaki green/grey cap, dark brown or black shorts with a chequered red tartan shirt with long sleeves with a black T-shirt underneath. He had a ring on one finger and was wearing a wrist band from a previous year.

He was with four friends who are described as:

1. White woman in her late teens to early twenties; 5ft 8ins tall and very thin. She had ‘bleach blonde’ almost white, hair with very dark roots and a tattoo on her forearm and a second tattoo of a humming bird on the inside of her upper arm.

2. White woman, really pale, in her early twenties, 5f 5ins tall and described as a of ‘chunky’ build. She had very long black wavy hair with a nose ring in her nasal septum, which looked like half a flower. She had a soft Scottish accent.

3. White male, mid to late twenties and about 5f 10ins tall. He is described as muscly but slim (athletic build) with no facial hair. He had dark hair and either blue or green eyes. He was wearing light blue jeans, a white T-shirt with a Stone Roses bucket hat which is splattered with colours and has a lemon on the front. He wore a white rosary bead necklace.

4. White male, early 30’s, 5f 10in tall, and of slim build. He was clean shaven with blondish shortish hair. He was not wearing a top and had a tattoo on his chest of either a lion or a bear.

The force spokesman added: "Leicestershire Police would like to hear from you if you recognise yourself in any of these descriptions, if you know the identities of any of these individuals or if you saw them during the festival or in the Arena after the main act on Saturday night.

"If you think you can help please call Leicestershire Police on 101 and quote incident 433 of 11 June 2017."