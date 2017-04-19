Police hunt skinny robber after knife-point raid at grocer's shop

Police are appealing for information after a knife-point robbery at a grocer’s shop in Hartlepool.

The incident happened at about 9.40am on Wednesday April 18 when a man walked into into Fruit Boy in Wynyard Road and threatened a female member of staff with a knife and demanded money from the till.

He then ran from the shop with a small quantity of cash, leaving the shop worker shaken, but thankfully unharmed.

The man is described as white, around 6’1” tall, skinny build and wearing a red hooded top, a black body warmer, and a scarf covering his face.

The man ran off towards Glamis Walk and onto the grassed area behind the houses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Amanda Luke of Hartlepool Police on 101.