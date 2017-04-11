Police force appoints two new assistant chief constables

Northumbria Police has appointed two new assistant chief constables, the force has announced.

Rachel Bacon will join the force from Sussex Police while Helen McMillan transfers from Durham Constabulary.

Rachel Bacon who is soon to join Northumbria Police as assistant chief constable.

Rachel is currently head of crime at Sussex Police with responsibility for the force public protection department; intelligence; organised crime and economic crime.

She has previously led on the force’s intelligence change program, transformational change and a digital forensics project to support improved criminal justice outcomes and transform service delivery.

She said: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining Northumbria Police.

“I know I will be working in a really good force as well as living in a great part of the world.”

As the Neighbourhoods and Safeguarding Commander for Durham Constabulary Helen has responsibility for setting strategy, standards and operational policy.

Helen previously led the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit Review before taking up the position of Head of Command for Tasking and Coordinating.

Helen said: “I’m obviously delighted to be working for Northumbria Police, it is an exciting time for me and I am looking forward to meeting and working with officers and staff across the organisation and delivering an exceptional service to our local communities.”

Chief constable Steve Ashman said of the appointments: “I’m delighted to welcome both Rachel and Helen to Northumbria Police, both bring a wealth of experience and knowledge from their previous roles and will be an asset to the force.”

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Dame Vera Baird said: “I would like to extend a warm welcome to both Rachel and Helen and am confident, with the experience they bring, they will both be a great asset to our leadership team.”

Both succeed Vanessa Jardine who took up the role as a temporary Assistant Chief Constable on a six month secondment from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) last November.

She will now return to GMP.

CC Ashman added: “I’d like to thank Vanessa for all her hard work over the past six months and the huge contribution she has made in helping us deliver an exceptional service to our local communities.

Northumbria’s newest appointments will complement the Chief Officer Team led CC Steve Ashman with Deputy Chief Constable Winton Keenen and ACC Darren Best.